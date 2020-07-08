As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center gave the storm a 70% chance of development into a tropical system through Friday. The storm, which will slowly go north off the North Carolina coast Thursday could become Tropical Storm Fay.
If it does, it would be a low end tropical storm, which starts with maximum sustained winds of 39 mph. It will try to turn tropical in the waters between North Carolina and New Jersey, which are running above average. Off the Virginia and Delaware coasts, water temperatures were in the 80s — needed for tropical development. This would be the first time since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 that a tropical system made landfall in New Jersey, if it were to do so. (Superstorm Sandy turned post-tropical right before crashing near Brigantine).
However, there's a good chance the storm travels inland over the Delmarva Peninsula, over the Delaware Bay and into New Jersey. There will simply not be much time for the storm to be in the open water and grow.
Impacts will be the same regardless of whether it's tropical or not, and the focus should remain on heavy downpours and rip currents Friday.
