Simmons went 0 for 11 from 3-point range in 2017-18.
He was 0 for 6 from beyond the arc in 2018-19.
Simmons’ outside game is a constant topic among Sixers fans. One of the highlights of the preseason was when he took and made a 3-pointer against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of China.
What does all this mean for 2019-20?
Simmons will take 17 3-pointers this season.
How many will he make?
Who knows?
Simmons is at least talking about his perimeter game something he didn’t always do in the past.
“I am confident to say I am not a great shooter,” Simmons said to reporters after a practice this week. “I am getting better, though. I lack something that I am not that great at, but other areas I am very great at. I run the floor as well as anybody. Physically, I can rebound the ball at 6-10. As a point guard, I can guard (point guard) through (center). I love getting better. I love spending time in the gym and building that confidence.”
