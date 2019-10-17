Philadelphia finished 51-31 last season.
That was with Amir Johnson being the team’s primary backup center. In the offseason, Philadelphia added signed free agent Al Horford to start at power forward and backup center Joel Embiid.
Philadelphia’s starting five of 6-foot-10 Ben Simmons, 6-6 Josh Richardson, 6-9 Tobias Harris, 6-10 Horford and 7-0 Embiid will overwhelm opponents.
The five are so tall and so long they can’t help but be one of the league’s best defensive teams.
“We are huge,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “We are going to play smash-mouth offense and bully-ball defense.
“I want the No. 1 seed.I think we’ve got high character people all over the place.”
Brown will get what he wants as the Sixers win at least 60 games for the first time since they finished 65-17 and won the NBA title in 1982-83.
Philadelphia finishes this season 61-21, good enough to not only claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but also the NBA's best overall record.
