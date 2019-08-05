Atlantic City Airshow 2018

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will give about $100,000 more to the Atlantic City Airshow this year than last, to expand the number of days of the show and fund more flying acts.

Tickets to the Red, White, and Blue Beach BBQ are $35 for children 12 and under, and $65 for adults. Children four and under do not need a ticket.

Attendees of the airshow can view the performances for free anywhere along the Atlantic City Boardwalk or beach.

Premium seating is available for purchase, and ocean facing hotel rooms will have good views of the show.

