Snow Map

This is the amount of snow and sleet expected for Saturday's event. Note that snow will largely stick to colder and grassy surfaces.

The highest totals will be where the mixing holds onto the longest after that warm front passes. 0.5 to 2.0 inches will be expected from Greenwich to Vineland to Hammonton on west.

Elsewhere, a coating to 0.5 will be either expected (shaded in white) or possible (in gray). The areas shaded in gray will be depending on that first batch of snow falling midday. 

