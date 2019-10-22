Autumn harvest's top berry farms work to block first frost. While October brings people to farms for fall fun, for cranberry farmers nestled in the Pine Barrens, October means protecting against the growing-season ender, frost.
Port Authority of N.Y.-N.J. picks consultant LeighFisher, a leading consulting firm in the aviation sector, has been hired to evaluate the feasibility of assuming control of another airport in New Jersey, including Atlantic City International Airport.
Single family housing to be welcomed back to Atlantic City beach blocks After decades of Atlantic City restricting beach block housing to multi-family units, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is looking to change course.
REAL ID becomes a reality in N.J. U.S. residents, including those living in New Jersey, will need a REAL ID to access federal facilities and fly commercial airlines within the U.S. after Oct. 1, 2020, according to the DHS.
St. Augustine Prep upset in Coaches Tournament. The Hermits lose 2-0 to Moorestown in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.