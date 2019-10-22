102219_nws_cranberryfrost6

Autumn harvest's top berry farms work to block first frost. While October brings people to farms for fall fun, for cranberry farmers nestled in the Pine Barrens, October means protecting against the growing-season ender, frost. 

Port Authority of N.Y.-N.J. picks consultant LeighFisher, a leading consulting firm in the aviation sector, has been hired to evaluate the feasibility of assuming control of another airport in New Jersey, including Atlantic City International Airport.

Single family housing to be welcomed back to Atlantic City beach blocks After decades of Atlantic City restricting beach block housing to multi-family units, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is looking to change course.

REAL ID becomes a reality in N.J. U.S. residents, including those living in New Jersey, will need a REAL ID to access federal facilities and fly commercial airlines within the U.S. after Oct. 1, 2020, according to the DHS.

St. Augustine Prep upset in Coaches Tournament. The Hermits lose 2-0 to Moorestown in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament.

Coaches Tourney

St. Augustine Prep Uchechi Wokocha #27 battle for the ball against Moorestown's Dov McGuire-Berk #4 in second round of coaches soccer tournament at St Augustine Prep School in Richland Monday Oct 21, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

