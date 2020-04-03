For the minor flood stage high tides — Friday evening, Saturday evening and Sunday morning high tide, exact streets are typed out. The Saturday morning high tide, expected to largely be in moderate flood stage, embedded maps are shown, which will show street flooding at high precision.
Do note that this is an incomplete list and local streets not listed may very well experience minor flooding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.