Absecon Minor Coastal Flooding

5 inches of salt water laid on the side of Shore Road in Absecon on Oct. 29, 2019. 

For the minor flood stage high tides — Friday evening, Saturday evening and Sunday morning high tide, exact streets are typed out. The Saturday morning high tide, expected to largely be in moderate flood stage, embedded maps are shown, which will show street flooding at high precision. 

Do note that this is an incomplete list and local streets not listed may very well experience minor flooding. 

