Three will be the most notable number for the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
It’s the number prized free agent Bryce Harper will wear on his jersey.
The Phillies open the season against the Atlanta Braves at 3:05 p.m Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia finished 80-82 last season and has not made the playoffs or had a winning season since it won 102 games in 2011.
The over/under for Philadelphia wins this season is 88.5.
In keeping with the Harper theme, here are three reasons the Phillies will make the playoffs and three reasons they won’t.
— Michael McGarry