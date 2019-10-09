Coastal Flood Warning

A coastal flood warning has been put into place for the Thursday evening through Friday evening highs tide in the turquoise shaded counties. This was changed from a coastal flood watch early on Thursday. 

A coastal flood warning will be in effect from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 1 a.m. on Saturday, covering the Thursday evening, Friday morning and Friday evening high tide cycles. 

A warning means property damage and even risk to your life will be possible. 

Here, moderate flood stage will be likely, the first time since Oct. 27 of 2018. In moderate flood stage, every shore town sees some kind of flooding. More than just the nuisance, minor flooding, moderate flooding will start to bring water into unraised homes, businesses and structures. Roads become impassable. Even some places on the typically built up ocean side may start to flood as well.

