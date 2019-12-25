After back-to-back 10-6 seasons, Kelly convinced Lurie early in 2015 to turn over complete control of the football product to him, which meant a demotion to "executive vice president of football operations" for Roseman, who actually would have zero control of football operations.
Kelly then dismantled the roster, trading away LeSean McCoy and releasing guard Evan Mathis, among others, leading to a 6-9 record before he was fired with one game to go.
