State Non-Public II semifinal
Hudson Catholic (3) at Holy Spirit (2)
6 p.m. Friday (97.3 FM)
Holy Spirit (5-4) relies on the running of E’lijah Gray (882 rushing yards) and Patrick Smith (984 rushing yards). Sophomore quarterback Trevor Cohen has completed 57.6 percent of his passes and thrown 13 touchdowns. Elijah Steward has caught 36 passes for 520 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Ahmad Brown sparks the Spartans on both offense and defense.
Hudson Catholic (4-6) stared the season 0-5 but has won three straight. Senior running back Jaheir White ran for 175 yards in last Saturday’s 34-28 quarterfinal win over sixth-seeded Immaculata. Isaiah Decias ran for three touchdowns, while Anthony Posey carried 16 times for 120 yards in the win. Hudson Catholic has speed and relies on the run.
The winner of Hudson Catholic/Holy Spirit advances to the state final the weekend of Dec. 6-8 against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between St. Joe and Morris Catholic.
