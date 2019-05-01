Hoping to minimize the impact of food deserts, the popular ride sharing service Lyft has announced that it has started offering discounted transportation to and from local supermarkets in Atlantic City.
The offer is part of the company's national Grocery Access Program, which partners with Lyft drivers, riders, local activists and city leaders to reduce the time, transportation barriers, and financial burden as families plan their shopping trips to select grocery providers.
It expanded to Atlantic City in April after completing a 6-month pilot project in Washington, D.C. that provided families there with $2.50 flat fare rides to and from four grocery stores in two areas of the city, according to the company's website.
The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is helping to identify the families in need of transportation and Village Super Market ShopRite in Absecon is the store that will be receiving the families, according to a spokesperson for Lyft.
"We currently work year round with the Community Food Bank of NJ to fight hunger in our local community, however this program will allow us to take our efforts to the next level. The ability to connect local residents in need with access to fresh foods is our ultimate goal," said Perry Blatt, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Village Super Market.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that 2.3 million, or 2.2 % of all households in the U.S. live more than a mile from a supermarket and do not have access to a vehicle. 23.5 million people live in low-income areas that are more than 1 mile from a supermarket.
Lyft stated in a press release that 35% of rides in New Jersey started or ended in a low-income communities.
“Everyone should have access to fresh and healthy foods, and we recognize that grocery shopping comes with many challenges in some neighborhoods,” said Eric Plummer, Market Manager of Lyft New Jersey. “Lyft is committed to working towards a future where New Jersey residents can fully overcome the barrier of traveling to food retailers for healthy food options.”
Along with Atlantic City, the company stated that the program is also set to launch in Baltimore, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Richmond and Toronto.