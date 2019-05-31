What’s in a name?
The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season begins Saturday, although the season did get off to an early start with Subtropical Storm Andrea on May 20-21. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30. Here are the list of hurricane names for 2019:
Andrea
Barry (unused)
Chantal (unused)
Dorian (unused)
Erin (unused)
Fernand (unused)
Gabrielle (unused)
Humberto (unused)
Imelda (unused)
Jerry (unused)
Karen (unused)
Lorenzo (unused)
Melissa (unused)
Nestor (unused)
Olga (unused)
Pablo (unused)
Rebekah (unused)
Sebastien (unused)
Tanya (unused)
Van (unused)
Wendy (unused)”