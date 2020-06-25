Tropical Storm Dolly came and went as quickly as ice cream on a hot July evening. It formed Monday evening and lost its tropical characteristics Wednesday morning.
The storm itself wasn't that special.
It was a fish storm, spinning east of New Jersey and south of Nova Scotia with sustained winds 45 mph. Heck, we've had stronger winds this spring.
What was special, though, was how active we've been so early in the season. According to Philip Klotzbach, Meteorologist at Colorado State University, Dolly was the third earliest fourth named (D storm) storm in North Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851. Active starts to the season are a little more common now, as both the first and second earliest years were 2016 and 2012, respectively.
I've reported on how 2020 will be an active hurricane season, with an above average risk of an East Coast landfall. Well, we know what happened in 2012, and 2016 had more tropical systems than average, too. For now, though, the tropics look to be quiet, thanks to a giant plume of Saharan Dust.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Michael Chait, President of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, has spent all of his life in New Jersey except attending college in state? Ohio (Marietta College, to be exact)
Hotel occupancy rates at casinos during the summer are typically around 95%?
Chait specifically said this New Jersey county has a lot of Fall visitors to Atlantic City? Ocean
Watch or listen to Chait and I discuss weather's role in the business climate of Atlantic City, here.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
I'm Back Home, Back at the Green Screen
I hope you've liked the return to the green screen! A few of you on Twitter said that the suit is too hot in the summer. Such is life as a Meteorologist in front of the camera, I love it anyway.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
According to Colorado State University, the average risk of an Major Hurricane (Category 3 or greater) landfall on the East Coast is ___%?
The development of a weak ______ led to a more active hurricane season forecast?
The "M" hurricane name this year is?
Be a Meteorological Mastermind, not only in trivia, but on how this hurricane season will shape up, here.
Coming Up...
July 1 is he first Wednesday of the month, and that means the latest Something in the Air monthly weather roundup with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson is coming! We'll talk about our first break into true summer heat and our dry spell.
Front Fact
The summer solstice, the longest day of the year, has come and gone. Still, that doesn't mean you'll be seeing earlier sunsets. In Atlantic City, sunset was at 8:27 p.m. on the solstice. Now, it's a whopping, one minute later, at 8:28 p.m. It'll stay that way until July 2.
