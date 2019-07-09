Chubby Checker, rock 'n role icon of "the Twist", will commence the weekend ceremonies with a special concert with the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. on July 12 at Music Pier. Tickets are $25 to $30.
Additionally, a fan meet-and-greet with the actress Kate Flannery, best know for her performance as Meredith from "the Office," will be at Music Pier on the morning of July 13 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15 for an autograph and selfie with Flannery.
A special performance will be put on by Cassie Levy, Elsa from the Broadway musical "Frozen," on July 14, at Music Pier. Levy is also known for her portrayal of Elphaba in "Wicked," and Fantine in "Les Miserables." Tickets $45 to $55. Children are encouraged to dress as their hero Elsa to have the opportunity to take pictures with Levy. The musical set will include "Let It Go" from Frozen, and also other songs from various Broadway shows.
Tickets for all events are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111, or by visiting the Music Pier Box Office, the City Hall Welcome Center (861 Asbury Avenue) or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center (on the Route 52 causeway).