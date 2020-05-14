"What I miss the most during this shutdown is contact with people. I am very involved with the community, and I sit on several boards … now on Zoom! I miss the meetings at Principle Academy Charter with kids and teachers, dining out with our great members at our monthly Epicurean Society dinners I organize, going out to the great restaurants in the area. But most of all, I miss the personal contact with family, friends and neighbors and the freedom!," said Ed Blake, Blake & Associates. 

