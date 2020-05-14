"I miss watching sports on television. I miss having my friends at my home and playing a round of golf with three of my friends and enjoying a great meal with them at the 19th hole. I miss not being able to travel to see my grandchildren. I miss being able to get on an elevator with more than one person on it," said Sonny McCullough, former mayor of Egg Harbor Township

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments