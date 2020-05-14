"What I miss is the energy of Atlantic City. Every time I come into the city I see the lights from the Expressway, and it looks like a modern day Emerald City. It's lit up, and it makes my heart beat. When you walk into the Hard Rock and feel the excitement of the people enjoying themselves and see the giant video screen surrounding the escalators with music blasting, I feel like I am in the heart of the action. When I walk through Tropicana’s Quarter and hear the music and see so many people and smell the great food, I know it's where I want to be. How do you not miss that?" said Mark Callazzo, Tennessee Avenue developer.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments