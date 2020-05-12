"I miss going grocery shopping without a mask. I miss popping into a retail store and making sure I remain six feet apart from people. I miss sitting in bars, restaurants and hanging out with friends and family. I miss not freaking out every time I have even the slightest cough. I miss waking up and not hearing that hundreds more have died from COVID-19," said CJ Fairfield, staff writer Press of Atlantic City. 

