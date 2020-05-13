"I miss a lot of things but thanks to our local businesses I can at least get my favorite wings from Doyle’s Pour House in Tuckerton. Since I can still access those, I’m going to go with the total cliché athletic answer. I miss the gym. More specifically, I miss rolling, wrestling, grappling any combat sport action. I can’t wait to get back to work with Pinelands Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (in Little Egg Harbor) and the other local clubs around the area," C.J. LaGragola, 22 of Little Egg Harbor.
Breaking
I miss the gym
Most Popular
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
-
Cedar Creek High School student dies from cardiac arrest
-
4-year-old is first child to die from COVID-19 in New Jersey
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.