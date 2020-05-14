"I miss everything that was normal in my life; my crazy schedule, the routine I struggled to keep, my walks with friends, even my committee meetings. ... I miss everything. On the top of my list of things I achingly miss during this pandemic is the hospitality industry: relationships, experiences and the network that I am inextricably connected to. It’s the only industry I know. As a hospitality educator for over 20 years, almost everyone I know is connected in one way, shape or form to this industry that has been disproportionally affected by this pandemic. I miss the smiles, the hugs, the service, the care, the attention to detail and the escape that the hospitality industry provides. No matter how much takeout we get or donations we give, we are frozen as educators, students, customers and employees. We are rudderless and scared, waiting to return to the jobs and places that are part of our life and lifeline," said Donna Albano, professor of hospitality, Stockton University
I miss the smiles, the hugs,.........
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
