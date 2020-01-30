"At least 85 percent.." quoted in the first question of this article does leave a wiggle room. However, it will be tough considering that there will be plenty of preceding above freezing temperatures and no strong cold air tap.
Here is the path:
Low pressure tracks about 250-300 miles offshore and winds are more north than northeast. That would pull down a land breeze, which would be cooler than the onshore, northeast wind.
In that case, the mainland could start out as snow for an hour or two, before going to rain. Temperatures would be near 32, but it still likely does not stick on the roads.
Alternatively, showers will be present somewhere in New England or the Mid-Atlantic Saturday night. If it's late enough at night (after midnight) a snow shower could sneak in, bringing rare snow flakes.
