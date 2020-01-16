THE BIG STORY - I WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
A snow squall typically lasts under __1__ hour(s).
Which is not a concern with snow squalls? Quick accumulating snow, reduced visibility, accompanying freezing rain.
High or low lapse rates are needed for a snow squall?
All (squ-all?) the answers can be found here.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
The American Meteorological Society's Conference is Awesome
South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes Update
The results from Wednesday's snow squall (remember that?) are in. NNNNN is in the lead. See how much snow the towns have here (LINK)
Coming up...
I'll be putting online and on Social Media the Stafford Township Mayor's Forum interview I did recently. On an early Friday morning, Mayor Gregory Myhre and I sat down to talk about that double dose of deluges from thunderstorms in July (which made itself into the Top 10 Weather Events of 2019), what the rest of the winter holds and if rising tides play a role in forecasting. For all the Stafford Township readers out there, you can catch it 3 times a day on Channel 22!
Front Fact
It was pretty darn warm this past weekend, but we can go warmer in January. A pool worthy 78 degrees was reached on Jan. 24, 1967 at Atlantic City International Airport. Sen. Frank S Farley State Marina in Atlantic City reached 72 on Jan. 6, 2007, while Millville got up to 74 on Jan. 26, 1950.
Be a part of South Jersey weather
