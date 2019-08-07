OCEAN RESORT
8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 10; $45, $50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Iliza Shlesinger is a stand-up comedian who got her big break in 2008 when she was the winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” She then became host of the reality dating show “Excused” in 2011 and hosted the game show “Separation Anxiety” in 2016. As a stand-up Shlesinger’s intelligence shines through and she’s able to put on a show that’s both smart and funny. Relationships, dating and social norms have all been a big part of her act and continue to get big laughs.