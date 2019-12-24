Shootings, impeachment drama among New Jersey's top stories

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump meets with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Drew changing his party was one of the top news stories in New Jersey in 2019. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

Conscience and political party loyalty were put to the test for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, of southern New Jersey's 2nd District, as the House of Representatives voted on articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump's actions.

Van Drew remained a Democrat long enough to vote "no" and then announced he would join the Republican Party. He pledged his “undying support” to Trump as they shook hands and sat in front of a fireplace at the White House. Trump urged his supporters to donate to Van Drew's reelection.

Democrats began mobilizing candidates while Republicans considered a primary challenge to their newest member in a district that supported Trump in the 2016 election.

Despite his switch, New Jersey's congressional delegation remained solidly blue with the Democratic majority changing from 11-1 to 10-2.

