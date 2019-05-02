Owner: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club International Ltd. and Starlight Racing
Auction Price: Last sold for $200,000 at 2017 Keeneland September Yearling Sale
Earnings to date: $619,520
Best performance: Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity (Grace 1), win
About WinStar Farm: Owned by Kenny Troutt, founder of Excel Communications, a Texas-based long-distance phone company that merged with Teleglobe in a $3.5 billion deal in 1998.
About China Horse Club: Ownership group founded by Malaysia-born Fujian native Teo Ah Khing, a Harvard-educated acclaimed architect, entrepreneur and self-made billionaire. Teo Ah Khing is chairman of five companies, including the club, according to the club’s website. It also lists him as a senior adviser to the current or former rulers of Malaysia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Involved in racing since 2013.
About Starlight Racing: Founded by Jack and Laurie Wolf. Jack Wolf worked as a professor before founding a hedge-fund company, Columbus Partners in Atlanta. He and his wife founded Starlight with the purchase of six horses in 2000, according to their company bio. One of those horses was multiple Grade I winner Harlan’s Holiday who won the 2002 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes and accumulated more than $3.6 million in earnings. Last year, Starlight owned part of Audible and Derby and Triple Crown winner Justify. Also a full owner of Cutting Humor