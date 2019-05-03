Need to know: He burst onto the scene with a victory on the Breeders’ Cup undercard at Churchill last November, and he’s been in the discussion as a Derby favorite ever since. Improbable was caught at the wire by Long Range Toddy in the Rebel Stakes, then had some problems — didn’t like his blinkers, didn’t like the muddy kickback — while finishing a close, strong second to Omaha Beach in the sloppy Arkansas Derby. He still ran a 99 Beyer in that race. Only Maximum Security has a higher number.
A good bet? He might go off as Baffert’s longest shot, but he might be the most likely of that trio to find the winner’s circle. If he didn’t leave it all on the track while trying to catch Omaha Beach three weeks ago, he could be your winner.