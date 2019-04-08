Bubbles 4 Autism: Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler invites the community to an autism awareness and acceptance celebration at noon April 10 on the grounds of the Atlantic County Criminal Courts Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd., Mays Landing. The event is presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office and FACES 4 Autism.
Bacharach offers arthritis pool classes: Senior adults ages 60 and older who live in Atlantic County, have a doctor’s diagnosis of arthritis and are eligible for Medicaid, the PAAD program or Senior Gold, may apply for an Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program grant offered by the County Division of Intergenerational Services. Classes encourage flexibility, increase range of motion and promote circulation. The class meets Tuesdays or Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the heated therapy pool at Bacharach in Pomona. The grant covers the cost of 10 classes for eligible participants. After completing the grant, participants are welcome to self-pay for the program at $100 for 10 classes. For more information, or to register, call 609-748-5250.
NICU clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting new baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Monetary donations also are appreciated. Drop off items through May 15 at credit union branches at 1434 New Road in Northfield; 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township; Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9 in Rio Grande; and Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. For information, call 609-382-4380 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.