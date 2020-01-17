County conducts MLK food drive: Atlantic County honors the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday with the Feed the Dream to Fight Hunger food drive through Jan. 31. Collection containers will be placed at various county facilities. All items collected will be donated to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township. Collection sites are: County Office Building, 1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; Stillwater Building, 201 S. Shore Road, Northfield, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; Criminal Court Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd., Mays Landing, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays; and all Atlantic County Library branches during regular business hours.
Free dental care for children: Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers will host the Give Kids A Smile program on Feb. 7 as a way to provide free dental care to area children who are underserved by insurance. Appointments are available from noon to 6:30 p.m. at SJFMC in Hammonton at 860 S. White Horse Pike, and in Egg Harbor Township at 3003 English Creek Ave. Unit C6. Call 800-486-0131 for patient appointments. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Last call for nominations for Atlantic Cape’s Distinguished Alumni Awards: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Alumni Association Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for the 2020 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award through Jan. 31. The award recognizes Atlantic Cape graduates who have distinguished themselves through professional, personal, public or community-based accomplishments. This year, nominees will be selected from the following categories: Distinguished Alumni Award (open to all graduates) and Young Alumni Achievement Award (open to graduates 40 years of age and younger). Award recipients will be honored during a special dinner hosted at Careme’s Restaurant on the Mays Landing Campus on April 1. Nomination forms are at atlantic.edu/alumni. For more information, call Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or email kjackson@atlantic.edu.
