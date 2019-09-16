Atlantic
Singers sought for Messiah performance: The Stockton University Performing Arts program is recruiting singers for the 15th production of Handel’s Messiah, set for 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City. All members of the community interested in singing are welcome. Rehearsals are 7:15 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 2 at the Alton Auditorium at the Stockton University campus in Galloway Township. Stockton Professor of Music Beverly Vaughn will again lead the production. For more information, contact Brian Lyons at brian.lyons@stockton.edu or call 609 652-4891.
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will make stops in South Jersey communities in September. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729. The schedule is: Sept. 17 — Southern Jersey Family Medicine, Atlantic City; Sept. 24 — Galloway Senior Center, Galloway Township; and Sept. 28 — Shiloh Baptist Church, Atlantic City.
Free health screenings: Volunteers in Medicine and the Horizon Mobile Community Health van will be at the VIM Thrift Store parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23. A Horizon nurse will offer free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension (blood pressure). Volunteers in Medicine will be available to register anyone requiring continued free care. VIM provides free primary and preventive medical care to low-income, working residents of South Jersey who do not have health insurance or the means to pay for care. VIM Thrift is located at HeatherCroft Shopping Center, 6825 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. For information, 609-778-2710 or visit vimsj.org
New to Medicare workshop: Atlantic County residents who are interested in learning how to navigate the Medicare system and make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage are invited to attend two free workshops. The workshops are free and open to adults. Locations are: Sept. 18, 5 to 7 p.m., Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing; and Sept. 24, 5 to 7 p.m., Atlantic County Library, 305 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. The “New to Medicare” workshop is sponsored by the Atlantic County Area Agency on Aging and will help newly enrolled Medicare participants, or those who are soon to be eligible, obtain a better understanding of changes in the Medicare program and the choices available to them. For more information, call 888-426-9243.
Cape May
Library to host ‘Cape Con’: The Cape May County Library will host its fifth annual ‘Cape Con’ from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Cape May Court House Branch. The event will feature all things pop culture, including comics, video games, table top games, anime, geek culture and more. Guests and vendors are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite character. New this year is a raffle to win a pair of four-day passes for the New York Comic Con from Oct. 3-6. Cape Con is free to attend. For more information, visit capecon.cmclibrary.org or call 609-463-6350.
National Voter Registration Day: The League of Women Voters will have representatives at the Ocean City Free Public Library lecture hall from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and also at Atlantic Cape Community College, second floor, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, from 10:30 am to 2:30 p.m., then again from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m. to answer questions about voting in NJ and to provide voter registration forms and applications for a vote by mail ballot. To be eligible to vote in NJ, you must be registered at least 21 days before any election in which you wish to cast a ballot. For information, email Steve at steve- wajda@gmail.com.
Cumberland
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the Municipal Center in Millville on Sept. 25. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
Southern Ocean
Sam Hunt Day at Albert Music Hall: Well known area bayman and sneakbox builder Sam Hunt will be honored with a special show in his memory Sept. 28 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Route 532, Waretown. A special exhibit will be set up in the pickin’ shed showcasing some of the items from the PCS archives including a sneakbox, furniture and a banjo all hand built by Hunt. There will also be photos, newspaper articles, storyboards and videos on display. Inside the hall, a video will be shown at 6:45 p.m., followed by music from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The exhibit is free and admission is $5. The snack bar and gift shop will be open. For information, call 908-477-5925 or visit alberthall.org.
Chile presentation: “Santiago de Chile: Images Past and Present” by Stockton University Associate Professor of Spaish Arnaldo Cordero-Roman will take place 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Stockton University at Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave., Stafford Township. The talk is free. Light refreshments will be provided. To register to attend, call 609-626-6060.
