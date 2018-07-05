TOMS RIVER — Building on its long-standing tradition of supporting higher education, OceanFirst Foundation of Toms River has awarded $400,000 in grants to New Jersey colleges.
Atlantic Cape Community College, Brookdale Community College, Cumberland County College, Georgian Court University, Monmouth University, Ocean County College, Rowan University and Stockton University for scholarships will receive funds to help students from central and southern New Jersey pursue undergraduate education.
In the past eight years, 1,260 students have received $1.8 million in scholarship assistance and, this year, 280 students were awarded scholarships at OceanFirst Foundation’s annual scholarship recognition events held at both the Carriage House in Galloway Township on June 25 and Eagle Oaks Golf Club in Farmingdale on June 26.
Students may use their scholarships for direct educational expenses for the 2018-2019 school year.
OceanFirst Foundation Scholarship recipients at community colleges received $1,000 awards and recipients at universities each received $2,500 awards. Each school selected recipients based on the school’s existing policies and procedures for awarding scholarships.
For the first time, this year, students in any year of undergraduate study were eligible to apply. Selection decisions were made completely independent of OceanFirst Foundation and representatives from OceanFirst Bank and OceanFirst Foundation, including all employees and board members, do not participate in the selection process.
“The OceanFirst Scholarships provide much-needed financial assistance to our students, enable them to work less hours at their jobs so they focus more on their studies, boosts their confidence and makes them even more determined to achieve their dream of earning a college degree so they can build better futures for themselves, their families and our communities,” said Tim Zeiss, executive director of foundation and alumni affairs at Brookdale Community College.
Since its founding in 1902, OceanFirst Bank has built a reputation and legacy as a good neighbor and responsible corporate citizen. The bank’s commitment to helping families, organizations, schools and communities throughout central and southern New Jersey has spanned several generations, reaching new heights in 1996 with the creation of OceanFirst Foundation. The foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that meet community needs within the OceanFirst Bank footprint.
OceanFirst Foundation has contributed more than $35 million to more than 900 charities and schools since its inception.