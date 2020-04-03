"We’re going to be back in two weeks. It’s going to be like a little vacation,’ and as the time goes on, I was realizing I really have to try to teach them from my house now because we’re not going back any time soon,” said Crystal Hutchinson, a first-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School #1 on continuing distance.

