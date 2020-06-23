Millville High School grads awarded NROTC scholarships
Millville High School Class of 2020 graduates Zachary Nolter and Alexandra Kukal were selected to receive the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) National Scholarship, worth up to $230,000, awarded by the Naval Service Training Command. The NROTC program was established to educate and train qualified young men and women for service as commissioned officers in the Navy and Marine Corps. Recipients are chosen through a highly competitive national selection process. A NROTC scholarship recipient receives full tuition, room and board, books stipend, educational fees and other financial entitlements to one of the country’s leading higher education institutions.
Nolter will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the fall, where he will major in nuclear engineering. Kukal declined the scholarship and chose to accept an appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy. She will be sworn in as a member of the Class of 2024 on July 8. She will participate in summer basic training for seven weeks before the start of regular academic studies in the fall.
