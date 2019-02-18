U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Jennifer Sanchez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
She is a 2018 graduate of Vineland High School.