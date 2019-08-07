U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class David M. Diaz graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Diaz is the son of David and Doris Diaz, of Hammonton. He is the brother of Dean Diaz and grandson of Margarita Reyes, of Hammonton.
The airman is a 2017 graduate of Hammonton High School.