U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tierra M. Velez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Velez is the daughter of Lizette Madera-Hudgins, and step-daughter of Matthew I. Hudgins, of Absecon.
She is a 2013 graduate of Mainland Regional High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Rowan University.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Stiwath A. Calambas-Pacheco graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
He is a 2015 graduate of Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.
He is a 2015 graduate of Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.
U.S. Air Force Airman Joel Gautier Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Gautier is the son of Joel and Joanna Gautier, of Buena Vista Township.

He is a 2018 graduate of Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.
Gautier is the son of Joel and Joanna Gautier, of Buena Vista Township.
He is a 2018 graduate of Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Zachary J. Nelson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman earned an associate degree in 2018 from Ocean County College.