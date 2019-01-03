U.S. Air Force Airman Elyse Wooton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and basic warfare skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Wooton is the daughter of Daniel Wooton, of Hammonton, and Ellen Schillace, of Landisville.
She is a 2018 graduate of Buena Regional High School.
A.C. native serves aboard future Navy warship
Chief Petty Officer Angel Rodriguez, a 2005 graduate of Pleasantville High School, is serving aboard the future USS Wichita, a littoral combat ship homeported in Mayport, Florida.
Rodriguez is a quartermaster responsible for safety of navigation for the ship. The Wichita is a Freedom variant littoral combat ship, one in a fleet designed to operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, according to a Navy news release.
Rodriguez is the first in his family to serve in the Navy.