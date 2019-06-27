U.S. Air Force Airman John P. Reddy IV graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Reddy is the son of Sharon Staunch, of Tuckerton. He is the brother of Danielle Strugala, of Barnegat, and Robert Strugala, of Tuckerton. He is the grandson of Lillian Staunch, of Tuckerton.
The airman is a 2018 graduate of Pinelands Regional High School in Little Egg Harbor Township.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Taylor M. Hughes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Hughes is the daughter of Neal Hughes, of Toms River, and Billie Jo Jewers, of Jackson Township.