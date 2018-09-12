U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Dominick J. Spalletta graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Spalletta is the son of Kimberle and Dominick Spalletta, of Ocean County. He earned an associate degree in 2018 from Ocean County College.
Machinist Mate 1st Class Patrick Kohr, of West Creek, is assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka, based at U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.