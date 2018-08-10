U.S. Air Force Airman Aden M. Herchelroth graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Herchelroth is the son of Howard W. Herchelroth, of Vineland.
He is a 2016 graduate of Cumberland Christian School in Vineland.
U.S. Air Force Airman Shaleka L. Jackson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Jackson is the daughter of Leon Jackson Jr. and Nema Jackson, of Vineland.
She is a 2017 graduate of A.P. Schalick High School in Pittsgrove.