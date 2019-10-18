U.S. Air Force Airman Ennis C. Thompson III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.

The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Thompson III is the son of Dawn Watkins, of Sicklerville, and Ennis Thompson Jr., of Deptford.

The airman is a 2019 graduate of Vineland High School.

