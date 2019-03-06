U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Marquan S. Russell graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Russell is the son of Mark Russell, and Sharon and Ronnie Brown, of Bridgeton. He is the brother of Simone Brown, of Bridgeton.
The airman is a 2012 graduate of Bridgeton High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland.