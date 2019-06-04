U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Hunter A. Hires graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Hires is the son of Walter F. Hires, of Absecon, and Heather A. Deegan Hires, of Somers Point, and brother of Hayden C. Hires, of Absecon.
He is a 2018 graduate of Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sonya D. Celaya graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Celaya is the daughter of Hilda L. and Raul O. Celaya, of Greer, South Carolina.
She is a 2017 graduate of Bridgeton High School.