U.S. Air Force Airman Rocco S. Silipena graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate degree in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force.
Silipena is the son of Cara-Jene V. and Rocco J. Silipena, brother of Carmella M. Silipena, Candice V. Silipena and Andrea McMunn, all of Egg Harbor City, and grandson of Rocco J. and Margret Silipena, of Mays Landing.
He is a 2013 graduate of Cedar Creek High School.