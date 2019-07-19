U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Suthichai Hill graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2009 graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Alexander Hale graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Hale is the son of Liza and Paul Hale, of Pasadena, Maryland.
He is a 2013 graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Ferguson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Ferguson is the son of Carol L. Twiggs-Ferguson, of Clermont.
He is a 2012 graduate of Middle Township High School.