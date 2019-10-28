U.S. Air Force Airman Brett F. Egan graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Egan is the son of Nancy P. Egan, of Egg Harbor Township.
He is a 2019 graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chanz C. Vichienrat graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Vichienrat is the son of Gina M. and Apisit Vichienrat, of Egg Harbor Township.
He is a 2019 graduate of Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.
