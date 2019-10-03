U.S. Air Force Airman Vincent A. Ermilio graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Ermilio is the son of Brenda L. Granato, of Bridgeton.
He is a 2019 graduate of Cumberland Regional High School in Bridgeton.
U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Bria J. Murray graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Murray is the daughter of Brian and Jasmine Murray, of Cape May Court House.
She is a 2014 graduate of Cape May County Technical High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2018 from Rowan University.
U.S. Air Force Airman Gavin A. Watts graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Watts is the son of Erica and Obadiah Watts, of Millville.
He is a 2019 graduate of Millville Senior High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.