U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Jasmine C. Ferrer graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Ferrer is the daughter of Derrick and Migdalia Ferrer, of Vineland.
She graduated in 2012 from Vineland High School, and earned an associate degree in 2015 from Cumberland County College.