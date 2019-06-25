U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Jonathan A. Maccia graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Maccia earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is the son of Richard and Lisa Maccia, of Manahawkin.
The airman earned a bachelor’s degree in 2002 from New York University.
U.S. Air Force Airman Hope M. Arguello graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Arguello is the daughter of Madeline Nieves, granddaughter of Altagracia Rosario and niece of Haydee Perez, all of Millville.
She is a 2018 graduate of Millville High School.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Kevin B. Haines graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Haines is the son of Kenneth B. Haines and Sharen L. Haines-Ringler and husband of Anna J. Rose, of Millville.
He is a 2004 graduate of Millville High School.