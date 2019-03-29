U.S. Air Force Airman Spencer K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Johnson is the son of Tyrone and Jesseca Johnson, and brother of Tyrie Johnson, of Little Egg Harbor Township.
He is a 2015 graduate of Pinelands Regional High School.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Emily E. Iacovone graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Iacovone is the daughter of Jennifer Mooney, of Blairstown, Warren County, and Joseph Iacovone, of Mays Landing, and step-daughter of John Mooney, of Blairstown, and Kellie Brill-Iacovone, of Mays Landing.
She is a 2012 graduate of North Warren Regional High School in Blairstown.
U.S. Air Force Airman Jonathan Benitez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
He is a 2018 graduate of Bridgeton High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Herchelle C. Hoover graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Hoover is the daughter of Michelle S. and Herman C. Hoover, of Millville.
She is a 2018 graduate of Millville Senior High School.